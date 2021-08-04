(Pre-order) Xbox Wireless Controller (Aqua Shift ) | $7 0 | Amazon

While the form factor hasn’t changed much from the Xbox One, Microsoft has made changes to their appearance by releasing an array of sleek new colors for their Series X controllers and boy do th ey pop. Featuring a a bright gradient originating at the Xbox home button and watery blue swirl over the textured grips, this Aqua Shift option may just be my favorite one yet. I just hope one day Xbox will have the epiphany that they need to introduce these color choices to their Elite controller as well. Anyway, you can pre- order this one at Amazon for $70. The controller is set to release August 31st.