Pre-Order the Demon's Souls Soundtrack on Vinyl for $29, Because That's Rad

Demon’s Souls Soundtrack Image : Amazon

Demon’s Souls Soundtrack | $29 | Amazon

“Never pre-order games!” Okay wise guys, how about vinyl? Are we cool with that? You can pre-order the Demon’s Souls soundtrack on vinyl for $29 today, which is completely rad. This two record set features 80 minutes of music from the game and a slick case. Get this if you want to sit around your apartment being anxious all day. Throw it on while doing chores to feel like you’re accomplishing a difficult task. Bring a date over and throw it on for ambience to absolutely ruin the mood. Let it run while you sleep and see what kind of messed up dreams you have. The possibilities are endless.