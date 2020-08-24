It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Media DealsBooks & Comics

Pre-Order The Art and Making of Control Limited Edition at 35% Off

gaiages
Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
293
2
Save
The Art and Making of Control Limited Edition | $39 | Amazon
The Art and Making of Control Limited Edition | $39 | Amazon
Graphic: Remedy
Best Media DealsBest Media DealsThe best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

The Art and Making of Control Limited Edition | $39 | Amazon

I haven’t had the chance to play Remedy’s Control yet, but I know for a fact that it’s a beautiful and eerie looking game. Basically, the perfect candidate for an art book! The Art and Making of Control is set to release this holiday season, and you can pre-order the limited edition for just $39. Nice! The limited edition comes with the book in a hardcover format, a slipcover to prevent it from getting dusty, and some exclusive art cards. For under $40, it’s a damn good deal. And remember—if you pre-order now and the price drops lower, you’ll even get that lower price automiatically, so lock it in now!

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Saturday's Best Deals: $59 Pressure Cookers, Woot's Video Game Blowout, 2 For $40 JACHS NY Shirts, and More

Monday's Best Deals: Fossil Sport Smartwatch, 1-Year PlayStation Plus, Dyson Ball Multi-Floor Vac, 1080p Dash Cam, Fluance Turntable, Ring Light Kit, and More

Aukey's Svelte Basix Pro Power Bank Wirelessly Charges My Finicky Phone on the Go

Save $200 on Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook Today at Best Buy