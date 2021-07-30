Garfield 500 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle | $15 | Amazon

Garfield is back, baby—n ow in p uzzle form. Whether your looking for Garfield based gifts or planning to treat yourself with Garfield merch, look no further than this Garfield puzzle featuring Garfield himself. Spanning 14 by 19 inches, this beautiful 500 piece puzzle shouldn’t be put away once complete. Go ahead and spend over three times as much as the puzzle itself on this ornate gold finish frame to impress your guests coming over to your home to talk about Garfield with you.