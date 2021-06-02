It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Pre-Order Studio Ghibli's Limited Edition Steelbook of The Secret World of Arrietty on Sale for $22

The Secret World of Arrietty - Limited Edition Steelbook | $22 | Amazon

HBO Max has opened the doors for many more North Americans to fall in love Studio Ghibli. Though, there is still a place in our hearts for physical media. If you’re one to collect physical media, you may know the worldwide beloved films of the Studio Ghibli library have slowly but surely been releasing as beautiful sleek steelbooks . Latest to the bunch is The Secret World of Arrietty. by Academy Award-nominated director Hiromasa Yonebayashi. The steelbook is available for pre-order for a discounted price of $22.

