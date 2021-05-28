It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsNintendo

Pre-Order Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition to Take Sonic's Son Away From Him

jtilleli
Joe Tilleli
Save
Alerts
Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition (Switch) | $40 | Amazon Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition (Xbox One/X) | $40 | Amazon Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition (PS4) | $40 | Amazon

Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition (Switch) | $40 | Amazon
Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition (Xbox One/X) | $40 | Amazon
Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition (PS4) | $40 | Amazon
Graphic: Amazon
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition (Switch) | $40 | Amazon
Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition (Xbox One/X) | $40 | Amazon
Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition (PS4) | $40 | Amazon

Advertisement

We here at Kinja are still mourning the death of our leader and former CEO, Wario. As you all know, Sonic broke down our doors, ate him, and became the new CEO. Does this behavior sound like that of a good father? Hell no. Sonic’s son, Baby Sonic, is in danger every waking moment of each day. Lucky for us, Sonic is in LA this afternoon meeting with Jim Carrey to talk movie sequels. He won’t see this article. This is our only chance to get his son and hand him over to Child Protective Services. We found a loophole in Sonic’s custody agreement from his divorce with Edith Finch. If one of our readers pre-orders Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition, Baby Sonic’s full custody will transfer to that reader. So please... For Edith’s sake... Pre-order this game.

G/O Media may get a commission
MSI Optix MAG274R 27" Full HD 1920 x 1080 1ms (MPRT) 144Hz Gaming Monitor
MSI Optix MAG274R 27" Full HD 1920 x 1080 1ms (MPRT) 144Hz Gaming Monitor