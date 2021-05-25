It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming Deals

Pre-Order Metro Exodus Complete Edition—the Most Immersive Open World Game You Didn't Play Last Gen

jtilleli
Joseph Tilleli
Save
Alerts
Metro Exodus Complete Edition (Xbox Series X) | $40 | Best Buy, GameStop Metro Exodus Complete Edition (PS5) | $40 | GameStop
Metro Exodus Complete Edition (Xbox Series X) | $40 | Best Buy, GameStop
Metro Exodus Complete Edition (PS5) | $40 | GameStop
Image: Deep Silver
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Metro Exodus Complete Edition (Xbox Series X) | $40 | Best Buy, GameStop
Metro Exodus Complete Edition (PS5) | $40 | GameStop

Advertisement

Metro Exodus is a thrilling first person shooter that mixes linear gameplay with open world elements. These mini open world segments standout as some of the best parts of the game. Metro Exodus’ diegetic approach to many of the mechanics of the game such as your map being a physical object you must hold in front of your face and a quest marker being a compass on your wrist keep you immersed fully in the experience. Scavenging this post-apocalyptic wasteland now looks even better with Ray Tracing at 60 FPS. The game also includes both story expansions—The Two Colonels and Sam’s Story. If you missed out last generation, we implore you to give Metro Exodus Complete Edition a shot now that it’s getting the full next gen upgrade further immersing you in this beautiful hostile world.

G/O Media may get a commission
MSI Optix MAG274R 27" Full HD 1920 x 1080 1ms (MPRT) 144Hz Gaming Monitor
MSI Optix MAG274R 27" Full HD 1920 x 1080 1ms (MPRT) 144Hz Gaming Monitor