Pre-Order Mass Effect: Legendary Edition for $50 and Relive Your Golden Years

Ah, memories. Remember playing Mass Effect for the first time? What a brave new world it was. BioWare’s sci-fi RPG seemed like a leap forward for video game storytelling with its branching dialogue trees and alien smooching. I remember those days well ... because it was just a few y ears ago. Okay, look, I was late on the bandwagon. I only played the trilogy four or five years ago, but I can confirm that it really held up. So I can only imagine that the new remastere d collection feels even better. If you’re looking for a blast from the past, you can pre-order Mass Effect: Legendary Edition for $50 at Newegg (you’ll get a digital code for the Xbox version) . Just use the promo code EMCEUTE35 at checkout and you’ll get that sweet $10 discount.