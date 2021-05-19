Pre-Order Mario Golf: Super Rush at Best Buy and Get a Free Golf Bag Tag

Mario Golf: Super Rush + Bag Tag | $60 | Best Buy

Here’s a real moral dilemma for the “never pre-order games” crowd. Mario Golf: Super Rush is coming out next month and it looks delightful. It’s got all sorts of hectic multiplayer modes that look like a Nintendofied version of Golf With Your Friends. Of course, it’s always good to wait for reviews to drop before making a $60 investment. But here’s the challenge: if you pre-ord er it from Best Buy, you get a golf bag tag. Oho, now what? I see you’re in a pickle here. Wait for reviews and miss getting a golf bag tag? Hmmmmmm. You must be sweating. In all seriousness, it’s Mario Golf. You kind of know exactly what you’re getting here. So if you’re just a golf-head, why not pick it up early and get a golf bag tag? Life is short, who cares. I just wanna golf for God’s sake!