Pre-Order Guardians of the Galaxy and Learn More About What's Going on With This Space Llama

Square Enix debuted a trailer alongside a big chunk of gameplay from their new adaption of Guardians of the Galaxy. Square Enix gave us their take on Marvel’s Avengers which brought on some mixed feelings about a decent single player experience with a poor attempt a live service game. Guardians of the Galaxy is dropping any and all live service elements in favor of a single player story taking on the role of solely Star-Lord. As Captain of the Guardians, you will be making decisions regarding squabbles among the crew in a morality system not dissimilar to Mass Effect or a Telltale game.

One uncertainty remains though which is, “Who’s this little feller? Look at this cute fuzzy purple guy. Is that a wig he’s wearing or does his hair grow like that? How present is this new friend in the game? Can I issue special attack commands for the llama? When will we get the DLC where the llama is captain and we control the llama instead?” All theses questions should hopefully be answered leading up to the release. In the meantime, you can pre-order the game for current and last gen consoles today.

