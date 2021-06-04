Pre-order Ghostrunner for Xbox Series X and Play the Best Cyberpunk Game to Come Out in the Past Year

Ghostrunner (XSX) (Pre-order) Image : One More Level

Ghostrunner (XSX) (Pre-order) | $30 | Amazon

Let’s be real. Cyberpunk 2077 released as a pile of hot doo doo. Many fans were really looking forward to this game and weren’t able to get their cyberpunk fill between all the buggy animations, missions flat out breaking, and problematic depictions of marginalized groups . Ghostrunner might be able to fill that void at least aestheti cally. T he game is getting a visual upgrade in the form of its Xbox Series X release. The game is a first-person platformer with a strong emphasis on mobility which will have you wallrunning and ziplining between slice and dicing enemies in a visually stunning cyberpunk world.