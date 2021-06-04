It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsXbox Series X|S

Pre-order Ghostrunner for Xbox Series X and Play the Best Cyberpunk Game to Come Out in the Past Year

jtilleli
Joe Tilleli
Save
Alerts
Ghostrunner (XSX) (Pre-order) | $30 | Amazon
Ghostrunner (XSX) (Pre-order) | $30 | Amazon
Image: One More Level
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Ghostrunner (XSX) (Pre-order) | $30 | Amazon

Let’s be real. Cyberpunk 2077 released as a pile of hot doo doo. Many fans were really looking forward to this game and weren’t able to get their cyberpunk fill between all the buggy animations, missions flat out breaking, and problematic depictions of marginalized groups. Ghostrunner might be able to fill that void at least aesthetically. The game is getting a visual upgrade in the form of its Xbox Series X release. The game is a first-person platformer with a strong emphasis on mobility which will have you wallrunning and ziplining between slice and dicing enemies in a visually stunning cyberpunk world.

Advertisement
Joe Tilleli

gaming and tech