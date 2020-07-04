It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Pre-Order Final Fantasy VII Remake: World Preview for $22 and Expand Your Art Book Collection

gaiages
Elizabeth Henges
Kinja Deals
Final Fantasy VII Remake: World Preview | $22 | Amazon
Final Fantasy VII Remake: World Preview | $22 | Amazon
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
Final Fantasy VII Remake: World Preview | $22 | Amazon

I just cannot resist a good art book, and Square Enix makes some pretty good ones for their Final Fantasy series. Unfortunately, the company mainly sold these artbooks on the Square Enix Store, which... well, it’s a Whole Thing. But recently, they’ve begun selling their art books on Amazon, where you can reap the benefits of free shipping and discounts. So that means the new Final Fantasy VII Remake: World Preview is already as a discount!

The MSRP for this art book is $25, but pre-ordering it today gets you a nice $22 price. Better yet, if the price happens to dip lower before release, you’ll get the lower price automatically! And a pro-tip from an art book collector—the price is probably going to get lower, but you also probably won’t be paying attention when it happens. So grab that pre-order today! World Preview is set to release this September.

