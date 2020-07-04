Pre-Order Final Fantasy VII Remake: World Preview for $22 and Expand Your Art Book Collection

Final Fantasy VII Remake: World Preview Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Final Fantasy VII Remake: World Preview | $22 | Amazon

I just cannot resist a good art book, and Square Enix makes some pretty good ones for their Final Fantasy series. Unfortunately, the company mainly sold these artbooks on the Square Enix Store, which... well, it’s a Whole Thing. But recently, they’ve begun selling their art books on Amazon, where you can reap the benefits of free shipping and discounts. So that means the new Final Fantasy VII Remake: World Preview is already as a discount!

Advertisement

The MSRP for this art book is $25, but pre-ordering it today gets you a nice $22 price. Better yet, if the price happens to dip lower before release, you’ll get the lower price automatically! And a pro-tip from an art book collector—the price is probably going to get lower, but you also probably won’t be paying attention when it happens. So grab that pre-order today! World Preview is set to release this September.