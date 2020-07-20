It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Pre-Order Ernest Cline's Ready Player Two for $10 Less Today

Gabe Carey
Ready Player Two: A Novel | $19 | Amazon
Graphic: Gabe Carey
It’s impossible to talk about Ready Player One, the book or the Spielberg-adapted film without acknowledging the polarity of its content. The sci-fi novel debuted in 2011 is set 43 years later, in a world devastated by climate change and economic collapse. However, rather than touching on these very real issues, Ready Player One instead tells a virtual reality escapism story, wherein a teen boy named Wade Watts has to hunt down “eggs” by understanding pop culture references from the ‘80s and ‘90s. Love it or hate it, the sequel is on sale for $19 on Amazon and releases November 24, 2020.

