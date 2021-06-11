Pre-Order Elden Ring Which is Apparently a Real Game That's Actually Coming Out With a Release Date and Everything

Elden Ring (Xbox) | $60 | Amazon

Elden Ring (PlayStation) | $60 | Amazon

Yeah you read that right. Geoff Keighley gave us all the good news yesterday that Elden Ring will be releasing January 21st, 2022. Get ready to strap in with a brand new From Software RPG with a story made in collaboration with famous deadline-hitter, George R.R. Martin. We’ve been kept in the dark for a long while, but it seems this game will actually see the light of day. The Xbox version will support Smart Delivery and the the PS4 version will come with a free upgrade to PS5. Go ahead and pre-order Elden Ring today, but maybe hold off on putting those vacation days in until we get closer and know for sure that date isn’t moving.