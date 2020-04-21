Pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 for $50, Digital and Physical Extras Included

Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
Pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4, Xbox One, PC) | $50 | Amazon
We were supposed to be playing Cyberpunk 2077 right around this time, but like the good studio it is, CD Projekt Red delayed the game until September 17 to polish up. There are far too many games to play to still be upset about that, but if you’ve been jonesing for Cyberpunk 2077, perhaps this pre-order deal will make you feel a bit better. Amazon is offering the game for $50 today (PS4 and PC, too), and it’ll arrive at your doorstep on launch day.
What’s better, you’ll get all sorts of nice extras included:
Digital:
- Cyberpunk 2077 Soundtrack
- Cyberpunk 2077 Art Booklet
- Cyberpunk 2020 Sourcebook
- Wallpapers for desktop and mobile
Physical:
- World Compendium detailing Cyberpunk’s setting and lore
- Postcards from Night City
- Map of Night City
- Stickers
And as you may be aware, pre-ordering at Amazon guarantees you any further price drops between now and whenever your item ships.