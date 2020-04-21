Pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 for $50, Digital and Physical Extras Included

Pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 ( PS4 Xbox One PC Image : CD Projekt Red

Pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4, Xbox One, PC) | $50 | Amazon

We were supposed to be playing Cyberpunk 2077 right around this time, but like the good studio it is, CD Projek t Red delayed the game until September 17 to polish up. There are far too many games to play to still be upset about that, but if you’ve been jonesing for Cyberpunk 2077, perhaps this pre-order deal will make you feel a bit better. Amazon is offering the game for $50 today (PS4 and PC, too ) , and it’ll arrive at your doorstep on launch day.

Advertisement

What’s better, you’ll get all sorts of nice extras included:

Digital:

Cyberpunk 2077 Soundtrack

Cyberpunk 2077 A rt Booklet

Cyberpunk 2020 Sourcebook

Wallpapers for desktop and mobile

Physical:

World Compendium detailing Cyberpunk’s setting and lore

Postcards from Night City

Map of Night City

Stickers

And as you may be aware, pre-ordering at Amazon guarantees you any further price drops between now and whenever your item ships.

Advertisement