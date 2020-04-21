It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsPlayStation 4

Pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 for $50, Digital and Physical Extras Included

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
158
Save
Pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4, Xbox One, PC) | $50 | Amazon
Pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4, Xbox One, PC) | $50 | Amazon
Image: CD Projekt Red
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4, Xbox One, PC) | $50 | Amazon

We were supposed to be playing Cyberpunk 2077 right around this time, but like the good studio it is, CD Projekt Red delayed the game until September 17 to polish up. There are far too many games to play to still be upset about that, but if you’ve been jonesing for Cyberpunk 2077, perhaps this pre-order deal will make you feel a bit better. Amazon is offering the game for $50 today (PS4 and PC, too), and it’ll arrive at your doorstep on launch day.

Advertisement

What’s better, you’ll get all sorts of nice extras included:

Digital:

  • Cyberpunk 2077 Soundtrack
  • Cyberpunk 2077 Art Booklet
  • Cyberpunk 2020 Sourcebook
  • Wallpapers for desktop and mobile

Physical:

  • World Compendium detailing Cyberpunk’s setting and lore
  • Postcards from Night City
  • Map of Night City
  • Stickers

And as you may be aware, pre-ordering at Amazon guarantees you any further price drops between now and whenever your item ships.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Clack Away in Style With This $90 Roccat Mechanical Keyboard

We Tried the Johnsonville Sizzling Sausage Grill, and Nothing Exploded (Except Our Minds)

You Should Really Clean Your Bong Today

Eufy's 2K Video Doorbell is Down to $108 Today