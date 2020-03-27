Pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 and Save $10

Pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 ( PS4 Xbox One PC Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

As it often does for hot new games, Amazon is taking $10 off pre-orders for Cyberpunk 2077, the ambitious open-world game by CD Projekt Red, makers of the critically acclaimed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Your total is $50 with the deal, and that goes whether you buy on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or PC.

Unlike Geralt of the ancient (and totally fictitious) land of Rivia, Cyberpunk takes us into a not-so-distant future where guys good and bad are yoked up with cybernetic enhancements. Life is generally fine until it’s discovered there’s a prototypical component that grants immortality to whoever has it installed, and, of course, all hell breaks loose to secure it.

Cyberpunk 2077 was originally set to be out this Spring, but it has since been delayed to September 17, 2020. Pre-order now, and Amazon will offer you the lowest price if it drops again before release date.

