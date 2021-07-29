(Pre-order) Back 4 Blood (XBO/XSX) | $60 | Amazon

Left 4 Dead came out over a decade ago yet still retains a dedicated following. A large reason for it s replayability is its AI director which responds to how well your team is doing at any given moment. By either sending more waves of zombies at you or maybe sticking an extra healt h pack in a nearby cabinet, the director keeps the action tense so you always feel like you just barely make it through. Back 4 Blood is the spiritual successor which launches later this year. If you pre-order the game, you’ll gain access to the Open Beta which starts August 5th. (And if you really want, you can just cancel the pre-order after the beta ends and get your money back. Don’t worry, I won’t tell.)

Back 4 Blood releases on October 12, 2021.