Gaming

Pre-Order Aliens Fireteam Elite and Shoot Your Way Through HR Giger's Phallic-Shaped Menaces

Take on swarms of Xenomorphs with two other friends

Joe Tilleli
Joe Tilleli
Aliens Fireteam Elite (PS4) Pre-order | $40 | Best Buy Aliens Fireteam Elite (PS5) Pre-order | $40 | Best Buy Aliens Fireteam Elite (Xbox) Pre-order | $40 | Best Buy
Screenshot: Cold Iron Studios

Alien Isolation was one of my favorite games within the very specific genre, “Big scary thing hunts me and I can’t do anything about it.” And just as went we went from the film Alien to the sequel Aliens, the new game Aliens Fireteam Elite is turning the dial down on horror and instead pumping up the action. Take on hordes of aliens in a three person co-op action shooter. Pre-orders are available now at Best Buy.

Joe Tilleli

