Pre-Order Aliens Fireteam Elite and Shoot Your Way Through HR Giger's Phallic-Shaped Menaces

Alien Isolation was one of my favorite games within the very specific genre, “Big scary thing hunts me and I can’t do anything about it.” And just as went we went from the film Alien to the sequel Aliens, the new game Aliens Fireteam Elite is turning the dial down on horror and instead pumping up the action. Take on hordes of aliens in a three person co-op action shooter. Pre-orders are available now at Best Buy.

