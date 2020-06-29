It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Media DealsBooks & Comics

Pre-Order 312 Pages of Crash Bandicoot 4 Art, Now 31% off

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
37
Save
Pre-Order The Art of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Hardcover) | $31 | Amazon
Pre-Order The Art of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Hardcover) | $31 | Amazon
Screenshot: Activision
Best Media DealsBest Media DealsThe best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Pre-Order The Art of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Hardcover) | $31 | Amazon

Advertisement

Crash Bandicoot fanatics need to jump on this pre-order deal for a hardcover book featuring artwork from the Crash Bandicoot 4's creators, given it’s now 31% off. That brings your total from $45 down to $31. Unfortunately, we don’t even have a cover shot of this thing yet, but with 312 pages advertised, this is a thicc one.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time was announced just a week ago, and if you haven’t already, you can pre-order that, too.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Capture All Your Road Encounters With a VAVA Mini Dash Cam, Only $25
VAVA Mini Dash Cam
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Don’t Have Space for a Backyard Barbecue? With These Mini Appliances, You Can Grill at Your Apartment

What If You Had a Handbook on How to Fix Your Car?

Just in Time for PS5, Bag a Whole Year of PlayStation Plus for $31

The Amazon Fire TV Stick Is Down to $30