Pre-Order 312 Pages of Crash Bandicoot 4 Art, Now 31% off

Pre-Order The Art of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Hardcover) | $31 | Amazon

Advertisement

Crash Bandicoot fanatics need to jump on this pre-order deal for a hardcover book featuring artwork from the Crash Bandicoot 4's creators, given it’s now 31% off. That brings your total from $45 down to $31. Unfortunately, we don’t even have a cover shot of this thing yet, but with 312 pages advertised, this is a thicc one.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time was announced just a week ago, and if you haven’t already, you can pre-order that, too.