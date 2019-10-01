Graphic: Amazon

Anker 10W Qi Pad | $10 | Amazon | Promo code QA2512DM

There’s no such thing as owning too many Qi pads, and you can grab this one from Anker for just $10 today with promo code QA2512DM.



The 10W pad has sleek undercarriage lighting to let you know when your device is properly aligned, and best of all, it utilizes a modern USB-C plug instead of the grody microUSB connector that’s only clinging to life because most Qi pad manufacturers keep inexplicably using it, as far as I can tell.