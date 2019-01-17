Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If you have yet to view Hulu’s wildly popular, highly creepy, Emmy-winning series The Handmaid’s Tale because you lack a subscription, now’s your chance to get it under your eyes. Season 1 of the show, which is based on Margaret Atwood’s 1985 dystopian-yet-oddly-topical novel of the same name, is available on Blu-ray for just $15 at Amazon right now. So go ahead and get your glimpse of Gilead on the cheap, but then promptly shut off your TV when it’s over, because that place is a freaking nightmare.

