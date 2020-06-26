It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsCamping & Outdoors

Practice Your Putting Before You Embarrass Yourself on the Course With PutterBall

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsGolf
153
Save
15% off Backyard Golf Game | PutterBall | Use Code KINJA15
15% off Backyard Golf Game | PutterBall | Use Code KINJA15
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

15% off Backyard Golf Game | PutterBall | Use Code KINJA15

Yes, I have actually been in the presence of one of these and no it wasn’t in the office of an 80's high powered jerk executive. You can grab your PutterBall for the backyard, office, or living room today for 15% off. Just use the code KINJA15.

Advertisement

What’s PutterBall? It’s a portable turf board, as mentioned before, that can be placed anywhere that’s flat. It’s got twelve holes at one end and basically operates with the rules of beer pong. It comes with twelve covers to place over the holes once you sink it. The two putters are good for righties or lefties which is a nice touch. Marked down to $170 I’d say this is a great piece to have for indoor and outdoor parties. Or honestly use it as one of my buddies does to practice your touch. He’s also a professional caddy. These skills translate.

Shipping is $15.

Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Yup, You Can Totally Wash Your Cast Iron Pans With Soap

Save 50% on a Sun Joe Pressure Washer Today-Only

Transform Your Backyard Into the Ultimate Summer Playground

Here Are the Best Charcoal Grills You Can Buy Right Now