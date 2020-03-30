It's all consuming.
Subscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Clothing and LifestyleFitness

Practice Your Jump Shot in the Driveway With a 50" Spalding Basketball Court, Now 20% Off

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
114
Save
Spalding NCAA Basketball Hoop | $360 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer

Spalding NCAA Basketball Hoop | $360 | Amazon

Unless you’re playing NBA 2K20, it’s kind of hard to get a basketball fix right now. With gyms and parks being off-limits for many, this Spalding NCAA-branded hoop might offer some reprieve, and it’s 20% off at Amazon right now, which knocks the price down to $360.

Advertisement

This system towers 50 inches and folds down into a compact state for storage. The base is plastic, but it’s thick and sturdy, and you shouldn’t have any bending issues with the steel frame. And don’t worry about that backboard: it’s acrylic, so unless you’re balling with some of the Space Jam monsters, it should stand the test of time.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

I Work From Home and These Three Habits Give Me Structure

Microsoft Surface Book Combines Tablet and Laptop for $500

Buy a Nomad Base Station to Charge All Your Apple Devices at Once, Get 50% off a Kevlar Cable

Saturday's Best Deals: Blue Light Glasses, Gaming Headsets, Arc’teryx, and More