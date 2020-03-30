Practice Your Jump Shot in the Driveway With a 50" Spalding Basketball Court, Now 20% Off

Spalding NCAA Basketball Hoop Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Spalding NCAA Basketball Hoop | $360 | Amazon

Unless you’re playing NBA 2K20, it’s kind of hard to get a basketball fix right now. With gyms and parks being off-limits for many, this Spalding NCAA-branded hoop might offer some reprieve, and it’s 20% off at Amazon right now, which knocks the price down to $360.

This system towers 50 inches and folds down into a compact state for storage. The base is plastic, but it’s thick and sturdy, and you shouldn’t have any bending issues with the steel frame. And don’t worry about that backboard: it’s acrylic, so unless you’re balling with some of the Space Jam monsters, it should stand the test of time.

