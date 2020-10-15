Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

POWERbot's R7040 Robot Vacuum Is Over 40% off at Samsung so Leave the Cleaning to It

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealssamsung deals
74
Save
POWERbot R7040 Robot Vacuum | $349 | Samsung
POWERbot R7040 Robot Vacuum | $349 | Samsung
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

POWERbot R7040 Robot Vacuum | $349 | Samsung

Letting someone else worry about cleaning is a really great feeling and mopping and vacuuming are such tedious chores. If you have a lot of traffic in your home or even have a few pets a robot vac can be a real game-changer. Right now at Samsung take $150 off the POWERbot R7040 Robot Vacuum and pass the buck of scrubbing surfaces on to it.

Advertisement

This smart vac can figure out what type of floors you and automatically adjust to the needs for that area. This means it can handle wood, carpet, rugs, tile, and everything in between. Where this device really shines is in its suction power which is 20 times stronger than previous models. The R7040 can run up to an hour on a single charge and is compatible with Alexa. With FullView 2.0 Sensors this vacuum knows the best path and how to avoid obctacles like dog toys or sneakers. Through the app you can see where your new robo maid has cleaned too. As it connects with Wi-Fi you can control this little sucker remotely right from your phone. Take one thing off your list and let the R7040 Robot Vacuum worry about the dust and the dirt.

Free shipping on all orders at Samsung.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Dyson V7 Allergy Cordless Vacuum
Dyson V7 Allergy Cordless Vacuum
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Save $15 on Super Mario Odyssey Right Now on Amazon

Now 18% off, the TiVo Stream 4K Declutters Your Streaming Life With One UI for Netflix, Disney+, and More

Wednesday's Best Deals: Amazon Prime Day, Apple AirPods, Razer Blade 15, DJI Mavic Mini Drone, Succulents 11-Pack, Aukey Chargers, and More

Stock up on Digital Games and Subscriptions With Your Prime Card and Get 25% Back on Amazon