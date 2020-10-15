POWERbot's R7040 Robot Vacuum Is Over 40% off at Samsung so Leave the Cleaning to It

POWERbot R7040 Robot Vacuum Graphic : Sheilah Villari

POWERbot R7040 Robot Vacuum | $349 | Samsung



Letting someone else worry about cleaning is a really great feeling and mopping and vacuuming are such tedious chores. If you have a lot of traffic in your home or even have a few pets a robot vac can be a real game-changer. Right now at Samsung take $150 off the POWERbot R7040 Robot Vacuum and pass the buck of scrubbing surfaces o n to it.

This smart vac can figure out what type of floors you and automatically adjust to the needs for that area . This means it can handle wood, carpet, rugs, tile , and everything in between. Where this device really shines is in its suction power which is 20 times stronger than previous models. The R7040 can run up to an hour on a single charge and is compatible with Alexa. With FullView 2.0 Sensors this vacuum knows the best path and how to avoid obctacles like dog toys or sneakers. Through the app you can see where your new robo maid has cleaned too . As it connects with Wi-Fi you can control this little sucker remotely right from your phone. Take one thing off your list and let the R7040 Robot Vacuum worry about the dust and the dirt.

Free shipping on all orders at Samsung.