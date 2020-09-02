Powerbeats Pro True Wireless Earbuds Last Nine Hours On a Single Charge, Now $20 Off

Powerbeats Pro True Wireless Earbuds Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Powerbeats Pro True Wireless Earbuds | $179 | Newegg

Over at Newegg, you can score a pair of Powerbeats Pro for $179, which is about $20 off its current going price. These buds deliver the booming Beats sound many have come to love, doing so with the same Apple H1 chip you’ll find in the newest AirPods. This enables faster, more reliable connections and hands-free Siri activation for iPhone users. This pair also works with Android.

Beyond the superior auido capabilitries, you’re buying Powerbeats for long-lasting nine hour battery life (24 hours total with the charging case), plus ear hooks to keep them clinging to the sides of your head during intense workouts.