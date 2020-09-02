ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
It's all consuming.
Powerbeats Pro True Wireless Earbuds Last Nine Hours On a Single Charge, Now $20 Off

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Powerbeats Pro True Wireless Earbuds | $179 | Newegg
Over at Newegg, you can score a pair of Powerbeats Pro for $179, which is about $20 off its current going price. These buds deliver the booming Beats sound many have come to love, doing so with the same Apple H1 chip you’ll find in the newest AirPods. This enables faster, more reliable connections and hands-free Siri activation for iPhone users. This pair also works with Android.

Beyond the superior auido capabilitries, you’re buying Powerbeats for long-lasting nine hour battery life (24 hours total with the charging case), plus ear hooks to keep them clinging to the sides of your head during intense workouts.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

