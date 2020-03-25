PowerA's Gamecube-Style Switch Controller is Down to $40

PowerA Wireless GameCube Controller for Nintendo Switch Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

PowerA Wireless GameCube Controller for Nintendo Switch | $40 | Amazon

Some games just can’t be played on anything other than a GameCube controller. We’re looking at you, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. If you can’t find an adapter for your old GameCube controller to use on the Nintendo Switch and you’re not an insufferable purist, give PowerA’s wireless controller a shot, which sits at $40 on Amazon right now.

It’s all gold, and PowerA does well to preserve the classic GameCube feel by staying true to the buttons’ original colors. Plus, it lasts 30 hours on just two AA batteries, so you should never have to suffer gaming downtime with a set of rechargeables rotating in and out. The only downside is you’ll be missing out on rumble and any features that require NFC, such as a miibo.

