It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsPower

Power Your Winter Camping Trip With This Discounted Jackery Battery

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
1.3K
1
Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer | $175 | Amazon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer | $175 | Amazon

In today’s sale, Amazon is discounting the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer. It is basically a lithium-ion power station, which can power mini fridges and small TVs in your campsite, in addition to powering up your mobile devices via USB.

Advertisement

These prices are the lowest we’ve ever seen on this particular device, and this sale won’t last long.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

REI's Shop Now, Be Done Sale Will Save You Up To 40% On Rad Gear

Stock Up On Jachs Super Soft Polos, Starting at Just $19

Pick Up a Discounted RavPower Qi Charger for Just $12 Right Now

About the author

Tercius
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

TwitterPosts