It's all consuming.
Power Your Tiny Devices With Six Energizer Coin Cell Batteries for $5

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Kinja Deals
Deals
Six Energizer 2032 Lithium Cell Batteries | $5 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Six Energizer 2032 Lithium Cell Batteries | $5 | Amazon

If you have traditional watches, digital thermometers, or anything else that requires power in a small form factor, you’ve likely needed to replace the battery every once in a while. My roster of such devices is so short that I could probably get away with buying this $5 six pack to cover the next ten years, which is equivalent to their shelf life, according to Energizer. These are cell size 2032, so be sure to check what your devices need before playing your order.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

