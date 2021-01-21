Power Your Phone On The Go With a Dual USB-C Car Charger for $12

Choetech USB-C Car Charger L6MY5OV7 + Clip Coupon Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Choetech USB-C Car Charger | $12 | Amazon | Promo code L6MY5OV7 + Clip Coupon



If you’re always in your car, you should check out this Choetech USB-C Car Charger. Only $12 with the promo code L6MY5OV7, it’s 18W and can charge any device quickly and effectively while you’re cruising the streets. Nothing much to say here except it can charge both phones and tablets, Andriod and Apple, alike. Grab it before it’s gone!