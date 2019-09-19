Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer | $187 | Amazon

Jackery Armor 9000mAh Power Bank | $18 | Amazon

In today’s Gold Box, Amazon is discounting two very different batteries, the $187 Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer and the $18 Jackery Armor 9000mAh Power Bank.

The Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer is basically a lithium-ion power station, which can power mini fridges and small TVs in your campsite , in addition to powering up your mobile devices via USB. While the Jackery Armor 9000mAh battery is a rugged, waterproof battery bank that’s designed to take on-the-go. It even has a flashlight and it’s also shockproof, so it’s helpful in a pinch.

These prices are the lowest we’ve ever seen on these particular devices, and this sale will only last until the end of the day, or until sold out. So make sure to give ‘em a look before they disappear.