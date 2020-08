Xbox One Charging Station Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Xbox One Charging Station | $25 | Amazon



If you’re looking for an easier way to charge your Xbox controllers, you should check out this charging station. At just $25, it can power up your controllers to give you up to 8-10 hours of playing time and has a built-in LED light to let you know when the controllers are full. I would grab this before it’s gone!