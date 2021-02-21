Power up Your PC's Memory With 16GB of GeIL EVO X II DDR4 RAM for $70

GeIL EVO X II AMD Edition 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4 RAM Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

GeIL EVO X II AMD Edition 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4 RAM | $70 | Newegg

Look, sometimes your PC just needs a boost. Maybe you want to multi-task using PhotoShop while web browsing, streaming Spotify while you game, etc. You might need a bit more RAM power to help. Whatever you need it for, as long as your motherboard is DDR4 compatible, we’ve got you covered with a deal today:

Grab two 8GB sticks of GeIL EVO X II AMD Edition DDR4 RAM for just $70 right now at Newegg. That’s an 18% discount and a good deal cheaper than the Amazon price. But, the deal is only on for today so go, go, go!