Power Up Your Nintendo Switch with Up to 50% off PowerA Accessories

If you’re on the hunt for a new controller or case for your Nintendo Switch, don’t miss this great Amazon sale on PowerA brand accessories. It has Pokémon wireless controllers (similar to the official Pro controller) for $35, or 30% off, as well as a wired fightpad for $40 and a proper wireless arcade stick for $65, or half off.



On the cases front, there’s a Pokémon Switch Lite case with the same style as the above controller for just $10, a Doom branded case with accessories for $17, and a big, beautiful Snorlax carrying case with a handle for $22.

