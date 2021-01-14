It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Power Up Your Nintendo Switch with Up to 50% off PowerA Accessories

ahaywa
Andrew Hayward
Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazonSwitch
Save up to 50% on PowerA Accessories | Amazon
Image: Andrew Hayward
Best Gaming Deals
Save up to 50% on PowerA Accessories | Amazon

If you’re on the hunt for a new controller or case for your Nintendo Switch, don’t miss this great Amazon sale on PowerA brand accessories. It has Pokémon wireless controllers (similar to the official Pro controller) for $35, or 30% off, as well as a wired fightpad for $40 and a proper wireless arcade stick for $65, or half off.

On the cases front, there’s a Pokémon Switch Lite case with the same style as the above controller for just $10, a Doom branded case with accessories for $17, and a big, beautiful Snorlax carrying case with a handle for $22.

Wednesday's Best Deals: Thursday's Best Deals: Vava 4K Projector, Himalayan Scrub Salt, and More
