Power Up Your Nintendo Switch with Up to 50% off PowerA Accessories

Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
Save up to 50% on PowerA Accessories | Amazon
If you’re on the hunt for a new controller or case for your Nintendo Switch, don’t miss this great Amazon sale on PowerA brand accessories. It has Pokémon wireless controllers (similar to the official Pro controller) for $35, or 30% off, as well as a wired fightpad for $40 and a proper wireless arcade stick for $65, or half off.
On the cases front, there’s a Pokémon Switch Lite case with the same style as the above controller for just $10, a Doom branded case with accessories for $17, and a big, beautiful Snorlax carrying case with a handle for $22.
Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Advertisement
Advertisement