Power Up Your Devices In a Pinch With an Anker USB-C Portable Charger

Ignacia
Anker USB-C Portable Charger | $39 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
We’ve all been in a position where a device that needed a charge was completely dead. And everyone who went through that made sure never to do that again. In comes the Anker USB-C charger. It’s only $39 with a clipped coupon and it can provide up to five and a half charges for the iPhone, four charges for the Samsung Galaxy, and two and a half chargers for the iPad. I would hop on this deal before it’s gone, just don’t forget to clip the coupon on the page.

Ignacia

Commerce Editor

