Power Up with a Solar Generator for $150 off

Elizabeth Henges
MAXOAK Power Station 500Wh Solar Generator | $350 | Amazon | Clip coupon and use code MAXOAK100
Do you go out and enjoy the great outdoors a lot? Or are you in an are that gets a lot of storms that knock out your power? In those cases, it’s a good idea to get yourself a power generator. However, generators can be pretty pricey... but now, you can grab this MAXOAK solar generator for $150 off.

These generators are normally $500, but thanks to a clippable coupon and the code MAXOAK100, you can drop that price down to $350 for the orange model. If you hate orange with a passion, you can also grab this grey generator, but it’s $375 instead. The color might be worth the $25 upcharge, I guess?

