Power up Quickly and Efficiently With Two Wireless Fast-Charging Phone Stands, Only $15

2-Pack: Wireless Fast-Charging Phone Stand Graphic : Sheilah Villari

2-Pack: Wireless Fast-Charging Phone Stand | $15 | SideDeal



Wireless Charger Stands is a product I never expected to rely on. If you need a handsfree charging situation, this two-pack is 63% off and is the accessory you were missing.

Advertisement

Being able to charge up to two devices at once is incredibly efficient and convenient. A variety of phones are compatible, well, pretty much all of them. This charger from Trakk is 1.4 times faster than others on the market currently. The two built-in coils are responsible for this because they have a much wider charging area. And since it’s wireless, you can prop phones up in landscape or portrait depending on need. You can also just use it as a stand too for hands-free calls, FaceTime , or even to watch your favorite YouTube show. The best thing is if you are like me and have a thick phone case, this stand is powerful enough to charge right through it. That means no fumbling to get it on and off. The LED light tells you when you’re on standby and when you’ve entered charging mode. Plus, there is a protection feature to make sure your device isn’t overcharged or overheated .

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.