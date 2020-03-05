It's all consuming.
Power Up Faster with 30% off This Recently Released RAVPower Portable Charger [Exclusive]

Gabe Carey
RAVPower 15000mAh Portable Charger | $28 | Amazon | Promo code KINJA25Q + clip coupon
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Charge your iPhone 11 Pro up to 50% in half an hour for 30% off, thanks to this exclusive promo code we got for this somewhat newly released 15000mAh power bank from RAVPower. Clip the onsite coupon code and enter the code KINJA25Q at checkout for $11 off the list price, bringing it down to $28.

The 18W USB-C Power Delivery port, combined with the 12W USB 3.0 Type-A port, means this portable charger is capable of delivering juice across two devices for a total of 30 watts. And its compact stature (5. 9 x 2 x 1" / 0.62 lbs) makes it perfect for travel.

The power bank itself takes up to 4 hours to reach 100% using a separately available PD charging block—a big step up from the one I bought in 2016 that took 24 hours to reach a full charge!

