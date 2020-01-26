It's all consuming.
Power Three Devices With This Compact 3-Port $10 Travel Charger

RAVPower 3-Port Travel Charger | $10 | Amazon | Promo code KINJA230
RAVPower 3-Port Travel Charger | $10 | Amazon | Promo code KINJA230

Need a small multi-port charger that you can easily toss in any bag while you’re traveling? This RAVPower 3-Port Travel Charger is only $10 on Amazon when you use promo code KINJA230 at checkout. This USB wall charger has three ports and Smart 2. 0 Technology that detects connected devices and automatically adjusts the output for faster, optimal charging.

