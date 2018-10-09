Photo: Anker

The wall charger that came with your phone just doesn’t cut it while traveling these days. In addition to probably being slow as hell, you likely have at least two or three USB-powered devices that you’ll want to charge every night while you sleep.



Luckily, Anker stuffed four USB ports (including a Quick Charge 3.0 port) into a tiny travel charger with folding AC prongs, and you can get it for $22 today on Amazon with promo code ANKERQCW.