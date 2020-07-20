Power Everything With 48 Anker AA Alkaline Batteries for $13

Anker AA Alkaline Batteries (48-count) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Personally speaking, rechargeable batteries are invaluable. Sure, you pay more up front for less physical cells, but you can easily rotate them in and out for charging, you should save money in the long run, and you’ll cut down on some of the hardest waste there is to discard. But if you still have a regular and peculiar need for disposable AA batteries, give Anker’s a shot. There are 48 of these alkaline batteries in one package for just $13. Anker advertises a 10-year shelf life, so you should stock up now even if you aren’t planning to use them right away .