It should be pretty clear from the picture, but this isn’t your average, pocket-sized USB battery pack. No, this lithium-ion power station includes USB ports, plus an AC and a DC outlet, and can charge laptops, drone batteries, medical devices, mini fridges, and even small TVs for hours on end. When it’s time to recharge, you can hook up some solar panels (not included), or plug it into any wall or car outlet.



At 150W of maximum output (100W running power, 150W surge), it’s not as powerful as even a small gas generator, but it operates silently, and can be used for a lot of the same things. Get it for an all-time low $105 today with promo code JACKERY160, and then start planning some outdoor activity to use it for.