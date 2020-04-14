Power All Those "Toys" You're Buying With 24 Energizer Ultimate Lithium AA Batteries for $24

Energizer AA Ultimate Lithium Batteries (24ct) | $24 | Amazon

Whether you’ve been buying lots of new toys to keep your kids busy—or some of the less wholesome variety—a big pack of batteries is never a bad idea to keep on-hand. Today, you can get a 24 pack of Energizer’s AAUltimate Lithium batteries for $25, and you can sav e an extra $1 if you order with Subscribe & Save. These batteries promise maximum capacity and decade-long shelf life, so don’t be afraid to buy and store them for a rainy day.