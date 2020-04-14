It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Power All Those "Toys" You're Buying With 24 Energizer Ultimate Lithium AA Batteries for $24

Quentyn Kennemer
Energizer AA Ultimate Lithium Batteries (24ct) | $24 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
Whether you’ve been buying lots of new toys to keep your kids busy—or some of the less wholesome variety—a big pack of batteries is never a bad idea to keep on-hand. Today, you can get a 24 pack of Energizer’s AAUltimate Lithium batteries for $25, and you can save an extra $1 if you order with Subscribe & Save. These batteries promise maximum capacity and decade-long shelf life, so don’t be afraid to buy and store them for a rainy day.

