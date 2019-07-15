Photo: Amazon

TOPGREENER 6-Outlet Wall Mount Surge Protector | $25 | Amazon

If you don’t have a surge protector for your electronic devices, you’re living a reckless life. In the event of a storm or surge in power, you’re going to want something protecting you. The TOPGREENER 6-Outlet Wall Mount Surge Protector is $25 and can withstand up to 900 Joules during lighting storms, voltage spike, and surges. The mounted surge protector has six outlets and 3 USB A ports, so you can protect a maximum amount at once.