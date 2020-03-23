It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Pour Yourself Some Tea From This $33 Electric Tea Kettle Because Honey You Deserve It [Exclusive]

Gabe Carey
Vava Stainless Steel Electric Tea Kettle | $33 | Amazon | Promo code KINJAEB5
Vava Stainless Steel Electric Tea Kettle | $33 | Amazon | Promo code KINJAEB5

It’s okay to feel bad right now. You’re not alone. We’re in this together. Vava’s best-selling electric tea kettle is $33 right now with our exclusive discount code KINJAEB5. Sit back, sip some tea, turn on your favorite cooking show, and forget about the world for a while. It always get worse before it gets better.

Gabe Carey

Gabe Carey is the Commerce Content & Strategy Manager at The Inventory and Kinja Deals.

