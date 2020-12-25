Pour One out for The Mandalorian, Just as Long as You Use These Grogu Glasses

The Child Pint Glasses Set Graphic : Sheilah Villari

The Child Pint Glasses Set | $10 | Bed Bath & Beyond



The Child has stolen the hearts of not only Din Djarin but nerds all over the world. N ow that we know his name is Grogu we can quite literally raise a glass to him. And what’s better than to do that out of a glass he also graces. This set of four pi nt g lasses are 50% off and too adorable to pass up.

Fill these with Ne’tra gal, Tihaar, or even the colorful Spotchka for a relaxing eve as you rewatch season two . But really put w hatever suits your fancy in them because you will be staring at the cutest baby in the galaxy and his sweet smiling face. These are glass (obviously) so handle with some care but they are also completely dishwasher safe so the baby won’t wash off . Each is a standard sixteen ounces and ready to make your day a little brighter every time you use them.

