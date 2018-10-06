Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals

Post-it’s Extreme notes can go a lot of places regular Post-its can’t. They’ll stick to rough surfaces like wood and brick, and somehow, they’re even waterproof. We blasted them with a kitchen sink last year, and the paper never shredded, and the ink never ran.



This pack of 12 pads is down to $14 for the first time ever today, so if you ever think you might need some of these, go ahead and stock up.