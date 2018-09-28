Best Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
Whether you’re buying them all for yourself, or sharing them with particularly forgetful family members, we’ve never seen a better deal on the Tile Mate than this $44 8-pack. The Mate’s most obvious home is on your keychain, but it’d also work great on a gym bag, in your luggage, or even attached to a TV remote.
This 8-pack has been selling for over $90 lately, and today’s price is easily an all-time low. I wouldn’t be surprised if it was a price mistake.