Tile Mate 8-Pack | $44 | Amazon

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Whether you’re buying them all for yourself, or sharing them with particularly forgetful family members, we’ve never seen a better deal on the Tile Mate than this $44 8-pack. The Mate’s most obvious home is on your keychain, but it’d also work great on a gym bag, in your luggage, or even attached to a TV remote.

This 8-pack has been selling for over $90 lately, and today’s price is easily an all-time low. I wouldn’t be surprised if it was a price mistake.