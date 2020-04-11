It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Pop Your Way to a Perfect Roast with 2 ThermoPops for $50

Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
2 For $25 Each ThermoPops | ThermoWorks
2 For $25 Each ThermoPops | ThermoWorks
2 For $25 Each ThermoPops | ThermoWorks

It’s hard to cook. It’s even harder to cook something like a roast or while chicken while eyeballing it. The best way to know if meat is done is to check the internal temperature to make sure it’s within a safe standard, and the best way to do that is with a meat thermometer. If you don’t need anything fancy, then you’re in luck, as ThermoWorks is having a sale on their ThermoPop thermometers.

ThermoPops usually go for $35 a piece, but if you buy two now, you’ll get them for a total of $50. You may not need two of them, but these little guys can make a great gift. Everyone should have a meat thermometer, but I’m sure you know a few people who don’t have one. So you can grab one for yourself and have a future gift squared away in one fell swoop!

