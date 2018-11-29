Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s always that one person in your life that has nothing on their walls. Add some awesome to someone’s life, or upgrade your own bare walls with rad prints during this 30% off sitewide at Pop Chart with promo code KINJAMBOREE.



We’re big fans of their fun and interactive scratch-off posters (Essential Films, Essential Novels, and Essential Graphic Novels). The stunningly detailed Football Clubs of Europe print is perfect for any soccer fan. And of course, you can never go wrong with the classics like the Birds of North America, The Very, Very Many Varieties of Beer, and the iconic Cosmic Exploration chart. Enter the code KINJAMBOREE at checkout to see your discount, which will also work on hanging supplies like frames and poster rails.