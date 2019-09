Graphic: Shep McAllister

Samsung 128GB EVO Select MicroSD Card | $19 | Amazon

Got yourself a Switch Lite preordered? A new phone or tablet? A GoPro? Samsung’s U3-rated microSD cards are some of the fastest you can buy, and the 128GB model has never been cheaper than it is right now. I’ve had this exact card in my Switch for about 18 months now, and it’s been great.